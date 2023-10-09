9 Rare & Unseen Photos Of Rekha

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 09, 2023

Veteran actress Rekha is celebrating her 69th birthday on October 10

The timeless beauty queen has appeared in over 180 films and has received many accolades

Not many know, but her real name is Bhanurekha Ganesan, and she is known by her stage name Rekha

Reportedly, Rekha didn’t have a happy childhood as his father disowned her and her mother was often busy shooting. The actress spent most of her childhood with her grandmother

Rekha faced the camera for the first time when she was only one year old

Rekha moved to Bombay in 1969 and she was soon signed for 'Sawan Bhadon', which released in 1970

She was awarded India's fourth-highest civilian honuor, Padma Shri in 2010 by the government of India

Rekha is known for her iconic style statements

While she has been keeping away from films for several years now, she is often spotted making heads turn with one mesmerising look after another at events and parties

