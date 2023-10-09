9 Rare & Unseen Photos Of Rekha

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 09, 2023
Veteran actress Rekha is celebrating her 69th birthday on October 10
The timeless beauty queen has appeared in over 180 films and has received many accolades
Not many know, but her real name is Bhanurekha Ganesan, and she is known by her stage name Rekha
Reportedly, Rekha didn’t have a happy childhood as his father disowned her and her mother was often busy shooting. The actress spent most of her childhood with her grandmother
Rekha faced the camera for the first time when she was only one year old
Rekha moved to Bombay in 1969 and she was soon signed for 'Sawan Bhadon', which released in 1970
She was awarded India's fourth-highest civilian honuor, Padma Shri in 2010 by the government of India
Rekha is known for her iconic style statements
While she has been keeping away from films for several years now, she is often spotted making heads turn with one mesmerising look after another at events and parties
Thanks For Reading!