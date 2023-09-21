Sukhee Premiere: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Hosts Rekha, Govinda, Elvish At Her Film's Screening

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2023
After an eventful Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for herself and her family, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra hosted a special premiere of her upcoming release Sukhee
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actress looked gorgeous in red as she posed with Rekha
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Mother Sunanda Shetty also arrived at the do in a simple saree
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sister Shamita Shetty was spotted in a pretty printed dress
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Kusha Kapila will also be seen in the film as Shilpa's friend
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Govinda arrived with wife Sunita and son Yashvardhan
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Bhagyashree arrived with son Abhimanyu Dassani
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav was also spotted at the do
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Pooja Hegde arrived with mother Latha Hegde and brother Rishabh Hegde
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Nushrratt Bharuccha attended the screening looking stunning in black
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Avneet Kaur channeled her Barbie energy at the premiere
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sameer Soni and Neelam Kothari make a fine power couple
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Directed by Sonal Joshi, Sukhee releases in cinemas on September 22
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!