Sukhee Premiere: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Hosts Rekha, Govinda, Elvish At Her Film's Screening

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2023

After an eventful Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for herself and her family, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra hosted a special premiere of her upcoming release Sukhee

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actress looked gorgeous in red as she posed with Rekha

Mother Sunanda Shetty also arrived at the do in a simple saree

Sister Shamita Shetty was spotted in a pretty printed dress

Kusha Kapila will also be seen in the film as Shilpa's friend

Govinda arrived with wife Sunita and son Yashvardhan

Bhagyashree arrived with son Abhimanyu Dassani

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav was also spotted at the do

Pooja Hegde arrived with mother Latha Hegde and brother Rishabh Hegde

Nushrratt Bharuccha attended the screening looking stunning in black

Avneet Kaur channeled her Barbie energy at the premiere

Sameer Soni and Neelam Kothari make a fine power couple

Directed by Sonal Joshi, Sukhee releases in cinemas on September 22

