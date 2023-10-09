9 Photos That Prove Rekha Is A Timeless Style Icon

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 09, 2023
Rekha also known as Bhanurekha Ganesan has worked in more than 180 films.
Rekha made her Hindi debut with Sawan Bhadon in 1970, which also starred Navin Nischol as the lead.
Rekha was born in Madras in 1954 to South Indian actors Gemini Ganesan and Pushpavalli.
Photo Via Vogue Arabia
Rekha is known as a fashion icon for her timeless and elegant style.
Rekha is best known for her performance in Umrao Jaan for which she even won the National Film Award for Best Actress.
Rekha was last seen in R. Balki's Shamitabh opposite Amitabh Bachchan, where she played a cameo of herself.
Photo Via Vogue Arabia
Rekha was married to Delhi-based industrialist Mukesh Agarwal in 1990, however, it ended seven months later when he died by suicide.
Rekha was seen playing a full-fledged role as Bharti Bhatia in the 2014 movie Super Nani.
Photo Via Vogue Arabia
Rekha and her love for Kanjeevaram sarees is known to the world. She once revealed that reminds her of her mother.
Photo Via Vogue Arabia