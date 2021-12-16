'Recently I have signed all the best directors': Bhushan Kumar spills the beans on his formula for success in Bollywood

Bhushan Kumar is a busy producer. In 2021 alone, he had 14 film releases. His upcoming production Atrangi Re is slated to release digitally soon. We caught up with him for an exclusive chat. Looking at the range of releases under his production banner, Bhushan somehow manages to make films for both the masses and classes. “Yes, you are right. We chose to make films for the masses as well as classes. All in all, entertaining the audience is something we always look forward to. (Jo masses ko pasand aati hai aur classes ko bhi bus wahi sab films bana raha hoon),” he says.

Bhushan spills the beans on how he manages to produce so many films annually. “With your experience, you learn to choose the right kind of scripts and various genres. Also, if you engage directors who know their job well, it becomes easier for us to bring meaningful and good yet different films on the celluloid,” he explains.

Elaborating further on choosing the right director for each film, he says, “After selecting various worthy directors, it becomes easier. More the experience, more responsibility but being able to strike the right cord helps us to do so. Recently I have signed all the best directors Anubhav Sinha, Aanand L Rai, Luv Ranjan and Nikkhil Advani. All of these directors are exuberant storytellers.”

Bhushan is all praise for a few more directors he has worked with. “Anurag Basu, Om Rawat, and Sandip Vanga Reddy, who helmed Kabir Singh are also brilliant. When we collaborate with directors who are producing as well as directing films, the final product gets better, and we have the best outcome,” he shares.

The ace producer has quite an impressive lineup of films set to release in the near future. ”We have Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, Adipurush with Prabhas, Anek and one untitled film with Ranbir Kapoor, which is being directed by Luv Ranjan,” he says.

One wonders if there are any South film remakes he would like to produce. “I haven’t thought about any South remake at the moment. But I am watching/exploring a few,” Bhushan concludes.

