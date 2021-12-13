Revealed! Which Bollywood superstar does Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri wish to work with?

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey has already garnered praise, and director Gowtam Tinnanuri is elated. He now has his eyes set on working with the badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. Ask him who would he like to cast next, and pat comes the reply, “I really like Shah Rukh Khan. I’m eagerly waiting to meet him.” Reacting to the response to Jersey so far Gowtam shares,” I am thankful to have been bestowed upon this chance to remake Jersey by Allu Aravind."

The filmmaker promises that his next project will be huge. “There is one film that I have already announced, which is with Ram Charan. It’s going to be a pan India film. In fact, bigger than that,” he says without revealing too much. Will he cast Chiranjeevi in the film? “No, only Ram Charan is working with us. We have yet not finalised the casting. It’s in the process. All I can say is it’s an action film,” he adds.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Shruti Haasan spills the beans on her career and personal life!

Fans of Telugu films are known to go all out for the admiration they have for the stars. One wonders if Gowtam was concerned about comparisons between Shahid and Nani, the hero of the original Jersey. “Yes, I know in Tollywood the fans believe in hero-worshipping. But when they watch the film, they will understand what I’m saying. It’s a different version of what we already have. Nani is one of the finest actors, and so is Shahid. They have their own ways of approaching their characters,” he avers. He is very impressed by Shahid’s work ethic. “Shahid is a very professional actor. And it was wonderful working with him,” Gowtam concludes.

ALSO READ Adivi Sesh spills the beans on the making of Major

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 12:00 AM IST