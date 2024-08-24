 Ravi Teja Gets Discharged From Hospital After 'Successful' Surgery For Muscle Tear, Shares Health Update
Ravi Teja, who was filming for his upcoming film, RT75, got injured during the shoot and underwent surgery.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 03:39 PM IST
article-image

Telugu actor Ravi Teja, who was filming for his upcoming film, RT75, was injured on the sets after he tore a muscle in his right hand. As he continued to shoot, the injury aggravated and he had to undergo surgery.

On Saturday, August 24, the actor took to his X (Twitter), and shared a health update with his fans. He wrote, "Successfully discharged after a smooth surgery and feeling fine. Grateful for all your warm blessings and support. Excited to be back on set soon."

Take a look at the tweet:

On Friday, a representative for the actor issued a statement regarding the surgery. The statement reads, "Mass Maharaja #Raviteja recently sustained a muscle tear in his right hand during the filming of #RT75. Despite the injury, he continued to shoot, which unfortunately led to further aggravation. Yesterday, He underwent a successful surgery at Yashoda Hospitals and as per medical advice, he has been prescribed six weeks of bed rest to ensure a complete recovery."

Meanwhile, RT75 marks the 75th project of Ravi Teja. Actress Sreeleela has joined the cast as the leading actress and will be directed by debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu. As per reports, the makers have set a release date for Sankranti 2025.

However, an official confirmation is awaited.

On the work front, Ravi Teja was last seen in Mr Bachchan, which was released in theaters on August 15, starring Bhagyashri Borse and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film is the official Telugu remake of the Hindi blockbuster Raid, originally starring Ajay Devgn. 

