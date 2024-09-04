 Raveena Tandon Urges People To Use Organic Clay Idols For Ganesh Chaturthi: 'Protect Our Dharti Mata From Poison Murtis'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRaveena Tandon Urges People To Use Organic Clay Idols For Ganesh Chaturthi: 'Protect Our Dharti Mata From Poison Murtis'

Raveena Tandon Urges People To Use Organic Clay Idols For Ganesh Chaturthi: 'Protect Our Dharti Mata From Poison Murtis'

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, actress Raveena Tandon asked people to protect our planet by creating eco-friendly idols.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 07:48 PM IST
article-image

Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner. Ahead of this, actress Raveena Tandon urged people on social media to protect our planet by creating eco-friendly idols. She also stated that everyone should make organic clay murtis, which were used by Vedic ancestors.

The actress shared an invite on her X, which mentioned that the Ganesh idol was used to make natural clay and for music, classical instruments used in South Indian temples would be played.

Tandon said, "This is something we all should follow suit. May this year Ganpati Bappa protect our Dharti Mata from poison POP murtis and instead we all with His blessings, make safe organic clay murtis, which our Vedic ancestors always used, and lived harmoniously with nature. Our sanatan dharm worships all, our rivers are matas, our dharti is mata, our trees are oxygen life givers; vayu, agni, apas, Prithvi, akasha."

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka: Principal Who Banned Hijab At Govt College In Kundapur Chosen For Honour On Teachers' Day; Govt Withdraws Decision After Outrage
Karnataka: Principal Who Banned Hijab At Govt College In Kundapur Chosen For Honour On Teachers' Day; Govt Withdraws Decision After Outrage
UPSC Opens Applications for Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 Prelims Exam; Direct Link Here!
UPSC Opens Applications for Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 Prelims Exam; Direct Link Here!
'Let's Outrage Over OTT & Digress..': Priyanka Chaturvedi On 25% IIT-Bombay Grads Failing To Secure Placement
'Let's Outrage Over OTT & Digress..': Priyanka Chaturvedi On 25% IIT-Bombay Grads Failing To Secure Placement
VIDEO: 'No Teachers For Class 11 & 12' Student's Plea For Teachers At Chhattisgarh School Goes Viral
VIDEO: 'No Teachers For Class 11 & 12' Student's Plea For Teachers At Chhattisgarh School Goes Viral
Read Also
'Shaant Gadadhaari Bheem': Raveena Tandon Hits Back At X User For Questioning Her Post On Gruesome...
article-image

"We need to respect them. And see that they aren't polluted by non-organic manmade chemicals. So saare Bolo GANPATI BAPPA MORYAAA!," she concluded.

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in Ghudchadi, which premiered on Jio Cinema in August 2024. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar and Aruna Irani in the lead.

The romantic comedy film was directed by Binoy Gandhi.

Read Also
'Already Missing Uday & Majnu': Fans Upset With Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar's Absence In Welcome To...
article-image

Next, Raveena has Welcome To The Jungle, also starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh, among others.

The movie will be directed by Ahmed Khan, it is backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A Nadiadwallah.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranbir Kapoor's Singing Jo Bhi Main In BTS Video From Rockstar Goes Viral; Netizens Express...

Ranbir Kapoor's Singing Jo Bhi Main In BTS Video From Rockstar Goes Viral; Netizens Express...

Bodyguard Shera Talks About Firing Incident Outside Salman Khan's Bandra Residence: 'Iss Baar Zyada...

Bodyguard Shera Talks About Firing Incident Outside Salman Khan's Bandra Residence: 'Iss Baar Zyada...

Terrifying VIDEO: Snakes Found Crawling In Women's Toilet Of Govt College In Tamil Nadu; GV Prakash...

Terrifying VIDEO: Snakes Found Crawling In Women's Toilet Of Govt College In Tamil Nadu; GV Prakash...

Raveena Tandon Urges People To Use Organic Clay Idols For Ganesh Chaturthi: 'Protect Our Dharti Mata...

Raveena Tandon Urges People To Use Organic Clay Idols For Ganesh Chaturthi: 'Protect Our Dharti Mata...

Who Is Sapna Choudhary? Know About Haryanvi Dancer Who Attempted Suicide In 2016

Who Is Sapna Choudhary? Know About Haryanvi Dancer Who Attempted Suicide In 2016