Raveena Tandon Urges People To Use Organic Clay Idols For Ganesh Chaturthi: 'Protect Our Dharti Mata From Poison Murtis'

Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner. Ahead of this, actress Raveena Tandon urged people on social media to protect our planet by creating eco-friendly idols. She also stated that everyone should make organic clay murtis, which were used by Vedic ancestors.

The actress shared an invite on her X, which mentioned that the Ganesh idol was used to make natural clay and for music, classical instruments used in South Indian temples would be played.

Tandon said, "This is something we all should follow suit. May this year Ganpati Bappa protect our Dharti Mata from poison POP murtis and instead we all with His blessings, make safe organic clay murtis, which our Vedic ancestors always used, and lived harmoniously with nature. Our sanatan dharm worships all, our rivers are matas, our dharti is mata, our trees are oxygen life givers; vayu, agni, apas, Prithvi, akasha."

Check it out:

"We need to respect them. And see that they aren't polluted by non-organic manmade chemicals. So saare Bolo GANPATI BAPPA MORYAAA!," she concluded.

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in Ghudchadi, which premiered on Jio Cinema in August 2024. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar and Aruna Irani in the lead.

The romantic comedy film was directed by Binoy Gandhi.

Next, Raveena has Welcome To The Jungle, also starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh, among others.

The movie will be directed by Ahmed Khan, it is backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A Nadiadwallah.