'Shaant Gadadhaari Bheem': Raveena Tandon Hits Back At X User For Questioning Her Post On Gruesome Vasai Murder

Raveena Tandon | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon gave a befitting reply to a social media user on Wednesday after the latter questioned her post condemning the inaction of onlookers in the gruesome Vasai murder case. The user took a swipe at the actress for not lodging a complaint against those who attacked her a few days ago, but she made sure to shut him up in her own way.

"You didn’t even file a police complaint when a group of ruffians attacked you and your driver! You should be the last one to talk about this!" the user wrote under Raveena's tweet about the Vasai murder.

All bystanders could’ve easily saved her … Shame . My blood boils to see that no one came forward . . Sometimes one just has to have that presence of mind . Even if it means putting yourself on the line . He did not have any sharp object. All it needed was two guys to muster… https://t.co/KQ3spqHRPo — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 19, 2024

And to that, the actress sarcastically replied, "Would that have pleased you? Next time will consult you and inform you of my next move? Shaant Gadadhaari Bheem, Shaant. All I know is that one person got saved that day."

Another netizen too sided with the X user but also appreciated Raveena for trying to help her driver. To that, the actress responded saying that she does not need to share all details about the case on social media.

"It’s easy to advise. The police have been fantastic and are doing their job fantastically, in their own way. I don’t need to put out any details for approval. All I know that I am thankful for all the support and will do everything legally and I believe in the law of this land, I don’t need to make everything public news of every move that I make and how," Raveena wrote.

For those unawares, Raveena and her driver were attacked in Mumbai a few weeks ago by a mob after three women accused them of abusing and harming them. However, the police later confirmed that the allegations levelled against the actress were false, but despite that, she refused to press any charges against the mob.

However, a few days ago, Raveena slapped a defamation notice on the 'freelance journalist' who shared the video of the attack online with the false accusations and demanded Rs 100 crore in damages from him.

As per the notice, he "defamed the actor without any proof".