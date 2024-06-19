Raveena Tandon Reacts To Vasai Man Killing 20-Year-Old Girlfriend In Broad Daylight: 'Shame, Bystanders Could've Saved Her'

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has reacted to a man killing his 20-year-old girlfriend in broad daylight in Vasai, near Mumbai. A shocking video has surfaced on social media in which the man brutally killed the woman with a spanner in the middle of a busy road on June 18 in Chinchpada area. The CCTV footage showed the 29-year-old assailant repeatedly striking the victim on her head and chest. In between attacking the girl mercilessly, the accused also yells at her and is said to have said, "Kyun kiya aisa mere saath (Why did you do this to me?)".

Reacting to the video on X, Raveena questioned why those present at the time of the murder did not save the woman. She wrote, "All bystanders could’ve easily saved her… Shame. My blood boils to see that no one came forward. Sometimes one just has to have that presence of mind. Even if it means putting yourself on the line."

She added, "He did not have any sharp object. All it needed was two guys to muster the courage. These kind of bullies are actually cowards. The minute they see resistance they run. Hide behind lies and false victimhood."

The horrific video of the incident went viral within no time. According to several media reports, the motive behind the fatal assault was reportedly a recent breakup after a two-year relationship.

In the video, only one man is seen trying to rescue the girl. The assailant first ignores the man, before threatening him with the wrench. A considerable crowd then gathers near the spot, however, no one dared confront or stop the attacker who kept mercilessly beating the girl.

Several people are seen recording the incident on their mobile phones whereas others moved away from the scene.

A team from Waliv Police Station rushed to the spot and took the man, identified as Rohit Yadav, 29, into custody. According to reports, the girl was found in a pool of blood, and it is suspected that she died on the spot.