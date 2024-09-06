Rashmika Mandanna's Bheeshma Co-Star Nithiin Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Shalini: 'Newest Star Of Family' (PHOTO)

Nithiin, who made his Telugu debut with Jayam in 2002, is overjoyed as he has become a father! The 41-year-old actor announced the birth of his baby boy on social media and shared a first glimpse of the newborn.

Celebrating this happy moment, the actor wrote, "Welcoming the NEWEST STAR of our family!!" In the heartwarming black-and-white photo, Nithiin and his wife, Shalini Kandukuri, are seen gently holding their baby boy's finger.

Check out the photo:

Reacting to the happy news, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Omg congratulations." Shriya Saran added, "Congratulations." While several other celebrities dropped heart emojis and best wishes for the newly-turned parents in the comments section.

Nithiin tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Shalini on July 16, 2020, in an intimate ceremony at Hyderabad's Taj Faluknama Palace. Earlier, they had plans to marry in Dubai, however, due to COVID-19, they had to shift their wedding to Hyderabad.

Earlier this year, Nithiin and Shalini completed 4 years of their wedding.

The couple exchanged rings in a lockdown on May 22, 2020. In an old interview with News Meter, Nithiin revealed how he popped the question to Kandukuri after dating for over four years.

"I didn’t want to do the usual drill of going down on one knee and popping the question or shower her with roses. Instead, I decided to stand on one leg and propose to her,” he laughed and added about his proposal, I just wanted to do something different, funny, and memorable. I guess it really paid off. Not only did it make her laugh, she immediately said, ‘yes’," said the actor.

On the work front, Nithiin has been a part of several movies like Bheeshma opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Rang De, Courier Boy Kalyan, and Allari Bullodu, among others.

He was last seen playing the lead role in the film Extra Ordinary Man. Next, he has Thammudu.