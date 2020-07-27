In Pics: Telugu star Nithiin ties the knot with his girlfriend Shalini Kandukurion

Telugu star Nithiin tied the knot with his girlfriend Shalini Kandukurion on Sunday. The wedding, which was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown, was an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad.

Nithiin and Shalini tied the knot on July 26 in Hyderabad. It was a close-knit affair with only close friends and relatives of the couple in attendance owing to social distancing norms.

The 'Bheeshma' actor, who is the son of noted Tollywood producer Sudhakar Reddy, took to his verified Twitter account on Sunday to share photos of his wedding.

"Mothaniki oka INTIVAADINI ayyanuu.. need all ur blessings n love," he captioned them.

Reacting to his tweet, actors Sudheer Babu, Priyamani Raj and fans posted congratulatory messages.