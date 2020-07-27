In Pics: Telugu star Nithiin ties the knot with his girlfriend Shalini Kandukurion

Telugu star Nithiin tied the knot with his girlfriend Shalini Kandukurion on Sunday. The wedding, which was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown, was an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad.
Nithiin and Shalini tied the knot on July 26 in Hyderabad. It was a close-knit affair with only close friends and relatives of the couple in attendance owing to social distancing norms.
The 'Bheeshma' actor, who is the son of noted Tollywood producer Sudhakar Reddy, took to his verified Twitter account on Sunday to share photos of his wedding.
"Mothaniki oka INTIVAADINI ayyanuu.. need all ur blessings n love," he captioned them.
Reacting to his tweet, actors Sudheer Babu, Priyamani Raj and fans posted congratulatory messages.
On Wednesday, Nithiin got engaged to his girlfriend Shalini and shared a a photo of his engagement. "Aaaand ENGAGED!!" he captioned it, along with red heart emojis.
Nithiin was originally scheduled to marry Shalini on April 16. The wedding was postponed, owing to the coronavirus crisis in the country.
“I have decided not to celebrate my birthday on March 30 and I also urge that no one should celebrate it anywhere. And not only that, I have postponed my marriage which was supposed to happen on April 16 due to lockdown. Now we all need to unite and fight the spread of coronavirus. And at this time, staying at home with our family is the best thing we can do for our country,” Nithiin had said in the statement.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)