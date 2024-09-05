 Actress Pranitha Subhash Welcomes Second Child 3 Years After Marriage, Blessed With Baby Boy
Pranitha Subhash said she is taking rest for a few days and will get back to work soon

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
article-image

Actress Pranitha Subhash, who has been a part of several Kannada and Bollywood films, welcomed her second child, a baby boy. Pranitha and her husband Nitin Raju welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in June 2022.

The actress confirmed the news in an interview with ETimes. She said she is taking rest for a few days and will get back to work soon.

Opening up about the birth of her second baby, Pranitha said, "It has all been a little overwhelming for me. We are thrilled and my daughter, Arna, is also over the moon about the new baby. She calls him 'baby', but I think she is yet to realise that this is her brother."

She added, "When I was pregnant with Arna, I was just listening to everyone's advice and going with the flow. I didn’t know anything. This time, I feel I am more chilled out as I am sure of myself and what I need to do at any point in time."

UP: 'No Teacher Recruitment For 6 Years' Prayagraj Teachers' Protest Amid The Delay In Primary Teacher Recruitment
UP: 'No Teacher Recruitment For 6 Years' Prayagraj Teachers' Protest Amid The Delay In Primary Teacher Recruitment
India's Demat Accounts Crossed 17 Crore Mark, Led By Surge In IPOs
India's Demat Accounts Crossed 17 Crore Mark, Led By Surge In IPOs
My Mudra Fincorp IPO Day 1: ₹33 Crore SME Public Issue Receives 0.66 Times Bids
My Mudra Fincorp IPO Day 1: ₹33 Crore SME Public Issue Receives 0.66 Times Bids
SSC CGL 2024: Tier 1 Admit Card For Southern Region OUT
SSC CGL 2024: Tier 1 Admit Card For Southern Region OUT

The actress had announced her second pregnancy on July 25 along with pictures flaunting her baby bump. Since the last few days, she has been sharing photos and videos to give a glimpse of her pregnancy journey.

article-image

Pranitha tied the knot with Nitin in Bengaluru in May 2021, in an intimate ceremony amid COVID-19 pandemic, which was attended only by her close friends and family.

When asked why she kept the grandest day of her life in such hush hush tones, she had told The Free Press Journal, “It was Covid everywhere, so that was the reason (why we kept it hush hush). Covid has its own rules, right? The number of people and invitees, and then there are varied other Covid protocols as well. That’s the reason why we decided to keep it low-key.

Pranitha made her Bollywood debut in the same year with 'Hungama 2' and 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. She was last seen in the Kannada film Ramana Avatara which released in May 2024.

