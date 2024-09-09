 Rashmika Mandanna Suffers From Minor Accident, Shares Health Update: 'Life Is Super Fragile & Short'
Rashmika Mandanna, who last delivered the blockbuster 'Animal' along with Ranbir Kapoor, will be seen reprising her role of Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 07:57 PM IST
Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming potential box-office juggernaut, has revealed that she suffered a minor accident. However, the actress has been recovering well from her injury.

The actress also shared that she has been having a lot of laddoos during her recovery. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a picture of herself in spectacles, and making a goofy face. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, "Hey guys, how've you been? I know it's been a while since I came on here or was even seen in the public. The reason I haven't been very active in the last month is because I had a little accident, (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors.".

She further mentioned, "I am better now and just for heads up - I am in the phase of being super active so all the best dealing with my activities. Make it a priority to take care of yourself always because life is super fragile and short and we don't know if we will have a tomorrow so choose happiness everyday. PS: Another update I've been eating a lot of laddoos".

She also has 'Kubera'. She also has 'Sikandar' in the pipeline in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and 'Chhaava' opposite Vicky Kaushal.

She also has 'Kubera'. She also has 'Sikandar' in the pipeline in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and 'Chhaava' opposite Vicky Kaushal.

The actress will be seen in the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj along with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in supporting roles. 'Chhava' is set to release on December 6.

