'I'm Just Uncomfortable...': Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Why She Doesn’t Speak English At Film Events

Rashmika Mandanna recently graced the pre-release event of rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand Deverakonda’s Gam Gam Ganesha. Many pictures and videos from the event have gone viral on social media. However, fans on X, who don't understand Telugu wished she spoke English.

A fan expressed a desire for Rashmika to speak in English. “You continued speaking in Telugu, which we couldn't understand. Don't you think that if you have fans in the North, they would also like to hear you speak? If you speak in English, more people will be able to understand you, not only in the North but also those who speak Kannada, Tamil, or Malayalam,” the fan wrote.

To this, Rashmika responded, "I try my best to talk in English so that every one of you understands me no matter where you are from… but I am just uncomfortable with the fact that many people who want me to speak in their language will think that I am disrespectful of the language or that I don’t know the language, but- I’ll try my best.”

I try my best to talk in English so that everyone of you understand me no matter where you are from..❤️ but I am just uncomfortable with the fact that many people who want me to speak in their language will think that I am disrespectful of the language or that I don’t know the… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) May 28, 2024

The film revolves around a small-time thief who gets caught in conspiracies and what follows is a cocktail of crime and comedy. Set in the village of Rajapalli, the film revolves around the festival of Vinayaka Chavithi.

The movie stars Anand Deverakonda, Pragati Srivastava, and Nayan Sarika in the lead roles along with Emmanuel, Vennela Kishore, Raj Arjun, Satyam Rajesh, and many others in supporting roles.

It is directed by Uday Shetty, and produced by Kedar Selagamsetty and Vamsi Karumanchi under the HyLife Entertainment banner.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in Sikandar with Salman Khan and in Chhava with Vicky Kaushal. She will also star in Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun.

The actress also has Kubera with Dhanush and other projects like The Girlfriend and Rainbow in the pipeline.