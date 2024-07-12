Rashmika Mandanna Gets Uncomfortable As Fan Touches Her While Taking Selfie At Mumbai Airport (VIDEO)

Actress Rashmika Mandanna was mobbed by her fans at Mumbai airport on Friday (July 12). Several pictures and videos of the actress patiently handing the situation have surfaced on social media platforms. In the now-viral videos, Rashmika is also seen getting uncomfortable after a fan touched her arm and asked her to pose for a picture.

The video shows the actress visibly distressed by the overwhelming crowd and a particular fan’s inappropriate behaviour. Rashmika, dressed casually yet stylishly, can be seen making her way out of the airport. Despite her calm demeanour and polite attempts to navigate the fans, the situation escalated as fans surrounded her requested her for selfies.

The presence of Rashmika's bodyguard did little to deter the fans and, in the frenzy, one of them is seen touching the Animal actress' arm, making her visibly uncomfortable. The video also shows her trying to distance herself from the fan while maintaining her keeping her cool.

Several fans of Rashmika expressed their anger on social media soon after the visuals surfaced. Sharing the clip on X, a user wrote, "Watch this video... @iamRashmika is known for her kindness towards fans, but do they reciprocate that respect? Making a celebrity uncomfortable for a selfie or touching them without consent is not okay. Feeling sorry for sweet #RashmikaMandanna."

The user added, "As a woman, I know how daunting this can be, especially for a public figure. Should anyone just appear for a selfie? A lady even grabbed Rashmika's hand, which is deeply inappropriate and poses security risks. I urge Rashmika's team to address this seriously. It's a security issue and disrespectful to her. Such incidents tarnish the fan community's reputation."

Watch this video... @iamRashmika is known for her kindness towards fans, but do they reciprocate that respect? Making a celebrity uncomfortable for a selfie or touching them without consent is not okay. Feeling sorry for sweet #RashmikaMandanna 😔

As a woman, I know how daunting… pic.twitter.com/X7VrH55LCW — Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) July 12, 2024

Another user wrote, "Us aurat ke upar gussa aa raha hai. How did she muster the courage to hold Rashmika's hand?"

"Honestly, she needs to increase her security cover," commented a fan.

Another fan wrote, "Despite being a major PAN India actress, she remained unfazed by the throngs of fans, handling them with grace and a genuine smile. Even amidst a hectic schedule, her smile didn't waver, a testament to her warmth and dedication. Proud of her."

Logged into Twitter and stumbled upon @iamRashmika's video. After watching this video, you will understand why we love #RashmikaMandanna so much. Her daily conduct continues to win hearts effortlessly. Despite being a major PAN India actress, she remained unfazed by the throngs… pic.twitter.com/KaUiSU3TLY — Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) July 12, 2024

She is most sweetest and kindest person❤️

In this situation she handle everything so simply but she didn't hurt anyone 🥰@iamRashmika love you angel 🤍#RashmikaMandannapic.twitter.com/Tdxr8hLqyR — 𝒞𝓇𝓊𝓈𝒽𝓂𝒾𝓀𝒶🦋 (@BibleeRashmika) July 12, 2024

Rashmika, known for her roles in films such as Geetha Govindam and Pushpa, has not reacted to the incident.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of her film Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun. The film will hit the big screens in December 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the much-awaited film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Ajay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhananjaya, Shanmukh and Ajay Ghosh.