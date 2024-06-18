Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Angry Fans Threaten To Take Legal Action As Pushpa 2: The Rule Gets Postponed

Fans of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have been eagerly awaiting the release of their much-anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. However, on Monday, it was announced that the film's release date had been pushed to December.

Earlier, it was scheduled to hit cinemas on August 15. Now, it will release on December 6th, 2024. This news left the fans disappointed, and some even threatened to take legal action against the makers for the delay.

An user on X wrote, "The movie was releasing in June 2024. Why this has been shifted to Dec 2024. Is this a joke to the filmmakers. Playing with the emotions of audience. On behalf of Puspha Community i will file a case in Court to release it ASAP."

Check out the tweet:

Another fan added, "oh god. why you reschedule yr? How many times you are rescheduling #Pushpa2TheRule. this is unfair"

A third user said, “We waited so long for #Pushpa2, and now this! Unacceptable. Do you know what this means for us? We were counting days. Please reconsider.”

Take a look at the reactions:

The makers also shared a note, explaining they have changed the release date due to the remaining shoot and subsequent post-production work.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Along with Allu and Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Ajay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhananjaya, Shanmukh and Ajay Ghosh will be reprising their roles from the first part.