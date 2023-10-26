Rasha Thadani Wishes Mom Raveena Tandon With Special Birthday Video, Calls Her 'Role Model'

Actor Raveena Tandon is celebrating her birthday today. As she turned a year older, her daughter Rasha Thadani wished her on this special day.

She took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video with her mother in which they both can be seen dancing together. Rasha wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. My role model. I look at you sometimes and wonder how I got this lucky. I love u forever, nobody comes closer"

Previously, Raveena treated her fans to the glimpses of her travel diaries with her daughter Rasha Thadani.

She shared a string of pictures on Instagram which she captioned, "Always trippin' together. #traveldiaries #rashaandi #adventures #ourplanet #whalewatching #goldcoast."

In the first picture, Raveena can be seen taking a selfie with Rasha. Raveena wore a white T-shirt while her daughter chose an olive-coloured shirt with blue denims.

In another picture, the mother-daughter duo can be seen smiling while looking at each other. Raveena also posted a video of Rasha dancing and enjoying whale watching on the Gold Coast.

Raveena is known for her roles in 'Laadla', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Dulhe Raja', 'Anari No.1', 'Ghulam-E-Mustafa', 'Shool', 'Patthar Ke Phool', among others.

Raveena will be seen in a forthcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan, and Khushali Kumar in the upcoming months. Apart from that, she also has 'Patna Shukla' in his kitty.

Her daughter Rasha, on the other hand, will make her Bollywood debut alongside Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's next film. The film is slated to release on February 9, 2024. The film is not titled yet and it's produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.

