Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Thadani Chills With Her Furry Friend; See Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2023

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani shared several photos with her pet Alaska on Thursday

Rasha shared several pictures which highlight her bond with the pet dog

In the photos, Rasha is seen in an all black outfit. She looks happy as she plays with her furry pal at home

"It’s either me posing or her posing, there’s no in between," Rasha captioned her post

Rasha is quite active on Instagram and she often shares photos and videos with Alaska

Reportedly, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan

Several media reports also stated that she will star in a film opposite Ram Charan

