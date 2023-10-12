Gorgeous Shehnaaz Gill Redefines Royalty In Latest Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2023
Actress Shehnaaz Gill looked every bit regal in her latest photos on social media
The actress is currently basking in the success of her latest release, Thank You For Coming
For the promotions, she gave a modern day twist to regal fashion in an ethnic co-ord set
She completed her look with high heels, sleek hair and a chunky choker around her neck
"Inn aankhon ki masti," she captioned the photos, flaunting her kohl-rimmed eyes
Shehnaaz proved to be a total fashionista during Thank You For Coming promotions
She was seen belting out one glam look after another with her girl gang
Thank You For Coming is a classic chick-flick and it released in theatres on October 6
Headlined by Bhumi Pednekar, the film has minted close to Rs 7 crore in its first week
