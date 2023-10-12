Kamal Haasan’s Dapper Airport Look Can Give Gen Z A Run For Their Money 

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2023
Superstar Kamal Haasan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he arrived on Thursday.
Clad in a beige tracksuit, Kamal looked dapper even at 69 as he sashayed in style.
The Vikram actor accessorised his look with a matching cap, sneakers, and sunglasses.
He was welcomed in Mumbai with a bouquet at the airport, which he gracefully received.
Kamal’s sense of style and swag is unmatched and can give Genz a run for their money.
Kamal Haasan has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years. He is known for his outstanding performances in several hit films like 'Chachi 420', 'Nayagan', 'Mahanadi', and 'Indian', among others.
Kamal will next be seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.
Photos by Varinder Chawla