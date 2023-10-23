Raveena Tandon Celebrates Durga Ashtami With Daughter Rasha & Sara Ali Khan

By: ANI | October 23, 2023
Raveena Tandon shared glimpses of her 'Maha Ashtami' celebrations on Monday as she was accompanied by her daughter Rasha Thadani and Sara Ali Khan.
Raveena Tandon wore a red suit for the day while her daughter Rasha Thadani chose a yellow embroidered suit.
Sara Ali Khan can also be seen posing for the camera in a selfie taken by Raveena Tandon.
Raveena Tandon captioned the post, "Ashtami with #matarani and my #betirani .. thank you my dearest @bindiyadutta6 @siddhid11 @nidhiduttaofficial @binnoykgandhi #jpsaab for being amazing hosts always"
Rasha Thadani will make her Bollywood debut alongside Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's next film.
The eighth day of the Navratri festival is dedicated to an eighth form of Maa Durga - Maa Mahagauri, a symbol of purity, serenity, and tranquillity.
Raveena Tandon will be next seen with Akshay Kumar in Welcome To The Jungle, Ghudchadi and Patna Shukla.