Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Thadani To Make Debut Opposite Ram Charan: Report

Rasha Thadani is a new star kid in town. She is the daughter of actor Raveena Tandon and producer Anil Thadani. She is often spotted alongside her mother in public.

Now, there have been reports doing the rounds on the internet that she is all set to make her movie debut soon.

According to OTT Play, Rasha will be making her debut in Telugu cinema opposite Ram Charan. Buchi Babu Sana will also be a part of the film, in which he will play a pivotal role. An official confirmation is yet to be made by the makers, but tentatively, she is part of a film titled RC16.

Meanwhile, earlier, it was reported that Rasha would be making her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgn. The film will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Ajay Devgn will also be a part of the film, which will be released on February 9, 2024. According to a report in ANI, the director feels that Thadani is the perfect choice to play the role, as the character she is portraying is quite unique.

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Raveena stated that her daughter should be financially independent regardless of what field she chooses to work in. "Tomorrow, god forbid, if something doesn’t work for her, she’s independent enough to stand on her own feet and probably get a job somewhere," said the actress.

