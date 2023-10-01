 Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Thadani To Make Debut Opposite Ram Charan: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRaveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Thadani To Make Debut Opposite Ram Charan: Report

Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Thadani To Make Debut Opposite Ram Charan: Report

Rasha Thadani is the daughter of actor Raveena Tandon and producer Anil Thadani.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Thadani To Make Debut Opposite Ram Charan: Report | Photo Via Instagram

Rasha Thadani is a new star kid in town. She is the daughter of actor Raveena Tandon and producer Anil Thadani. She is often spotted alongside her mother in public.

Now, there have been reports doing the rounds on the internet that she is all set to make her movie debut soon.

According to OTT Play, Rasha will be making her debut in Telugu cinema opposite Ram Charan. Buchi Babu Sana will also be a part of the film, in which he will play a pivotal role. An official confirmation is yet to be made by the makers, but tentatively, she is part of a film titled RC16.

Read Also
Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani pens heartfelt note as actress receives Padma Shri: 'You...
article-image

Meanwhile, earlier, it was reported that Rasha would be making her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgn. The film will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Ajay Devgn will also be a part of the film, which will be released on February 9, 2024. According to a report in ANI, the director feels that Thadani is the perfect choice to play the role, as the character she is portraying is quite unique.

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Raveena stated that her daughter should be financially independent regardless of what field she chooses to work in. "Tomorrow, god forbid, if something doesn’t work for her, she’s independent enough to stand on her own feet and probably get a job somewhere," said the actress.

Read Also
Watch: Raveena Tandon REACTS as man pushes her daughter Rasha to click selfies at airport: 'Dhakka...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sex Education: Otis & Jean's Iconic Red House In England Goes For Sale, Here's How Much It Costs

Sex Education: Otis & Jean's Iconic Red House In England Goes For Sale, Here's How Much It Costs

Nick Jonas' September Photo Dump Features Priyanka Chopra & Malti Marie

Nick Jonas' September Photo Dump Features Priyanka Chopra & Malti Marie

Musical Chairs To Cricket: Parineeti Chopra Shares Glimpse Of 'Not-So-Traditional Rituals' With...

Musical Chairs To Cricket: Parineeti Chopra Shares Glimpse Of 'Not-So-Traditional Rituals' With...

Saira Banu Reveals Her Favourite Scene With Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna As Hera Pheri Clocks 47...

Saira Banu Reveals Her Favourite Scene With Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna As Hera Pheri Clocks 47...

Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Confirmed List Of Contestants

Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Confirmed List Of Contestants