 Rapper Travis Scott Arrested For Trespassing & Disorderly Intoxication In Florida's Miami
According to prison records, CNN informed that the singer is now facing charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing on private property after receiving a warning.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Travis Scott |

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, June 20. At 4:35 a.m., he was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail.

Travis Scott Arrested In Miami

Travis also known as Jacques Bermon Webster II, was arrested in Miami Beach at 1:44 am. He was aboard a charter boat and was involved in a disturbance/dispute with the crew, officials said.

The rapper initially quit, but returned long after. Scott had a fight with the crew and refused to leave when the authorities asked him again, which resulted in his detention. According to jail records, a $650 bail has been submitted for him. According to the publication, he was ordered to leave once cops arrived at the marina.

The police source revealed, "Becoming erratic disturbing the peace of the occupants of the marina and nearby residential buildings causing a public disturbance.”

During his arrest he admitted, “He had been drinking alcohol and stated 'It’s Miami',” the authorities added.

It seems that Travis has not been affected by the incident as he posted “lol” on X. NBC reported that the authorites stated, “Throughout the long walk from the vessel to the boardwalk, the defendant walked backwards yelling obscenities to the occupants of the vessel."

Travis Scott is is known for his track Sicko Mode, Don't play, Drugs You Should Try it, Gossebumps, Quintania, Mamacita, and more. He is a 10-time Grammy Award nominee and one of the world's most successful hip-hop artists. He was previously in a relationship with Kylie Jenner, and they had two children together. Previous year, he achieved his first UK number one album with Utopia, which was released a week after a gig in front of Egypt's pyramids was canceled.

