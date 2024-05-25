Kylie Jenner's Exes Travis Scott & Tyga Get Into Physical Fight At Cannes 2024, VIDEO Goes Viral

A new video is doing the rounds on social media that shows Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriends Travis Scott and Tyga getting into a brutal fight on May 23 at nightclub tycoon Richie Akiva's The After party after the AmfAR Cannes Gala 2024.

According to US Weekly, Travis and Alexander 'AE' Edwards got into an altercation after the rapper dissed Tyga at the Cannes Film Festival.

According to TMZ's report, the fight started after both Travis and Tyga were on stage behind the DJ booth while Richie, the host, grabbed the microphone to give a shout-out to Tyga, AE, and Travis.

Further, the report stated that Travis seemed pissed he was being aggregated with Tyga, which resulted in him snatching off the mic of Richie, prompting AE, who belongs to Tyga's group.

A witness told US Weekly, “AE started talking back to Travis. There was a big group of all their friends on stage as well. Travis walked off the stage and came back with Southside, who started yelling at AE. Travis tried to push AE off the stage and then all three were shoving each other. AE got a hold of Travis and threw him off the stage.”

No serious injuries were reported from the event.

On the personal front, Travis and Tyga have a lot of history, apart from being in the music industry, they also dated Kylie Jenner in the past.

Tyga and Jenner called it quits in April 2017 after nearly dating for three years.

While Kylie and Travis share two children, Stormi and Aire. They had on-again, off-again four-year relationship and broke up in early 2023.