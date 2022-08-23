Watch: American rapper Travis Scott performs Amplifier singer Imran Khan's Bewafa in London

Travis Scott & Imran Khan | Instagram

Some music travels across the world in no time and also remains in hearts of people. Be it MJ's classic beats or Lata ji's melodious collection, music lovers have a special place for these songs in their life.

In a recent event at London, American rapper Travis Scott performed Amplifier singer Imran Khan's Bewafa song. It came in as a pleasant surprise to the audience at the concert. One of the persons who was impressed by Scott playing Dutch-Pakistani singer's album shared the clip on YouTube.

The song by Khan released in 2019 as part of the album Unforgettable. When the American rapper vibed in Bewafa beats, Indian fans were not only loving it but also tried to make the performance viral.

Take a look at the video, right here: