Ranveer Singh To Gain 15 Kgs For His Next Project, Shobhaa De Shares Interesting Update

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to begin preparations for his upcoming project, and he will be working on his physical transformation soon. It has been claimed that he would put on some weight for his next on-screen appearance. While Ranveer's admirers wait for official word on his next movie, writer Shobhaa De offered an update about the project on Instagram.

Shobhaa shared a picture with Ranveer after she met him at a cafe in Alibaug. The writer shared some selfies with him. In one photo, Ranveer is seen smiling with Shobhaa and her friend, all three of them are grinning with happiness. In another picture, he is seen standing with a plate of French fries.

Read Also Deepika Padukone Looks Fierce In New Kalki 2898 AD Poster, Ranveer Singh Reacts

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Unexpected encounter at our favourite cafe in Alibagh. Selfie King @ranveersingh enjoying much needed 'me time' before he takes up daddy duties....and starts his next film. Oh....the fries were mine”.

“But he said he is focusing on carbs himself. He needs to be 15kg heavier for his latest project. Charming, natural and unfailingly polite as always. Glad to have him as a neighbour in Alibagh,” she concluded.

However, it is unclear which project she is referring to.

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, with Alia Bhatt. The film was helmed by Karan Johar. It revolves around the love story of Rocky (Ranveer) and Rani (Alia Bhatt), who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures.

Ranveer will be next seen in Singham Again, with Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. It is slated to release around Diwali this year. He will also star in Don 3, directed by Farhan Akthar.

On the personal front, Ranveer will soon welcome his first child with actress Deepika Padukone.