Deepika Padukone Looks Fierce In New Kalki 2898 AD Poster, Ranveer Singh Reacts

Ahead of the trailer launch, actress Deepika Padukone shared a new poster on Sunday, offering a glimpse into her intriguing look from the film Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika posted the poster on Instagram, where she appears captivating against a dystopian landscape backdrop. The actress looks distressed, as if she is on an emotional journey.

The actress took to Instagram and shared the poster, she captioned the post, "The hope begins with her. #Kalki2898AD trailer out tomorrow." Deepika's husband, Ranveer Singh, turned cheerleader for her as he commented: "BOOM Stunner!"

It is directed by renowned filmmaker Nag Ashwin, the film is set in a distant, dystopian future where humanity will face challenges.

On June 7, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared his new look as Ashwatthama, expressing his excitement for the film.

He wrote, "Waiting yes for this great honour of being in the company of GREATS!! His wait is ending... 3 days to go for #Kalki2898AD Trailer, out on June 10."

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. The story is about a modern-day avatar of Vishnu, a Hindu god, who is believed to have descended to earth to protect the world from evil forces. The film also has robot Bujji, who is brain-controlled and seems like a clever, fun addition to the movie. In the film, the robot is voiced by Keerthy Suresh. The film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film is slated for release on June 27.