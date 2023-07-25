Ranjeet Recalls Being 'Fed Up' Of Doing Molestation Scenes, Pulling Sarees Of Actresses

rekActor Gopal Bedi, who went by the screen name of Ranjeet, was one of the most infamous villains of Bollywood in the 1970s and 80s. He starred in a number of blockbusters including 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Nagin', 'Suhaag', 'Rocky', 'Sarfarosh', and later in the 'Housefull' franchise, and in all of them, he played the antagonist, who was usually seen molesting the female leads and misbehaving with them.

He also earned himself the notorious nickname of 'Ranjeet - The Rapist', a glimpse of which was shown in the film 'Housefull 2'.

Ranjeet recalls being fed up of molestation roles

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Ranjeet recalled how there was a time when he had about 80 films in production simultaneously, and while he had meaty roles in some of them, in others, he had just minor appearances.

Addressing the elephant in the room, he also shared how most of his scenes involved his character molesting someone or pulling the sarees of the actresses.

"I was once fed up doing the same thing. I asked myself that for whom do I work so much," he said.

He also shared that his mother had once visited him in Mumbai and due to his work commitments, he could not even go to the airport to drop her.

About Ranjeet

In his career spanning over several decades, Ranjeet has been a part of more than 200 Hindi films. He marked his debut in 1970 with 'Sawan Bhadon', however, it was his negative role in the 1971 film 'Sharmeelee' which propelled him to overnight fame and success.

Over the years, he continued playing villainous roles, and is hailed as one of the "most loved" villains of his time.

Ranjeet also dabbled in Punjabi films. Not just that, but he also played a positive character in the Hindi serial, 'Aisa Des Hai Mera'.

