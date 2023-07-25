'Will Pursue Legal Action': Author Of Rekha's Biography Slams Reports Of Her Live-In Relationship With Secretary Farzana |

Veteran Bollywood superstar Rekha has been making headlines after several news outlets reported that a new biography on the life and times of the actress has made some shocking claims about her "live-in relationship" with her female secretary Farzana. Now, the author of the biography, Yasser Usman has threatened legal action against publications over misquoting his words from the book titled, Rekha: The Untold Story, published in 2016.

Usman took to Twitter and published a statement that read, “The quotes alleging a ‘live-in relationship’ ascribed to my book ‘Rekha The Untold Story’ are a complete fabrication, falsification, and misrepresentation evidently intended to create sensationalism. I vehemently assert that the quotes mentioned in the media articles are entirely absent from my book."

“Furthermore, throughout the entire manuscript, the phrases ‘live-in relationship’ or ‘hermetic existence’ or ‘the biography claiming the relationship is sexual’ have never been used. These incorrect quotes are a result of poor clickbait journalism and keep on resurfacing every few years. If these quotes attributed to me or my book ‘Rekha The Untold Story’ are not immediately rectified, we will not hesitate to pursue legal action against the publications responsible,” he added.

Usman captioned it, “It's despicable how clickbait journalism has an aversion towards verifying facts. And most often they target women.”

The excerpt which has been doing rounds states, "Farzana is a perfect partner for Rekha. She is her consultant, her friend, and her supporter, and Rekha simply can't live without her. In fact, only Rekha’s trusted secretary Farzana — who some have claimed is her lover — is permitted inside her bedroom; not even domestic help are allowed entry."

The book further claims that Farzana controls and monitors each and every aspect of Rekha's life and her household. "She is a formidable gatekeeper and is said to vet each phone call and choreograph practically every minute of Rekha’s life. Rekha has clothed herself in mystique and secrecy — and it is Farzana who makes it possible for her to have such a hermetic existence."

Rekha started her career as a child actor in Telugu films Inti Guttu (1958) and Rangula Ratnam (1966). Her first film as a lead actor was Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999 (1969). In 1990, Rekha married Delhi-based industrialist Mukesh Aggarwal. A few months later when Rekha was in London, he committed suicide.

