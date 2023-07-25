 Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj Defends Oppenheimer's Bhagavad Gita Sex Scene: 'Just A Natural Mechanical Act'
Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj Defends Oppenheimer's Bhagavad Gita Sex Scene: 'Just A Natural Mechanical Act'

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur took cognizance of the controversial scene and demanded "absolute accountability" from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Christopher Nolan's pet project 'Oppenheimer' released worldwide recently and while it is being lauded across the globe for the cinematic experience and stellar acting by the cast, it has sparked a major controversy in India. The film has a scene wherein Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, reads verses from the Bhagavad Gita while having sex with Florence Pugh's character, and that has uspet the people of the country.

Several actors and politicians too have joined the bandwagon and have criticised the makers for seemingly insulting the holy Hindu scripture.

But looks like actor Nitish Bharadwaj, famous for playing the role of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharata, has a different point of view with regards to the entire scene.

Nitish Bharadwaj defends Oppenheimer sex scene

In a recent interview, Bharadwaj defended the scene from the film and stated that the verse should be understood from Oppenheimer's emotional state of mind at that time.

"A scientist thinks of his creation 24x7x365 days, irrespective of what he is doing. His mind space is consumed fully by his creation and the physical act is just a natural mechanical act," he stated.

He went on to say that when the physicist Oppenheimer created the atomic bomb and saw how it was used in Japan to kill people, he was seen questioning himself if he did his duty properly.

About the Oppenheimer controversy

Recently, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur took cognizance of the controversial scene and demanded "absolute accountability" from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

He expressed that such negligence cannot be overlooked and asked how was the scene passed in the final cut by the Censor Board.

The Information Commissioner of the Union government, Uday Mahurkar, also called the scene "an insult to Bhagavad Gita" and stated that it was "an assault on our values and civilisation".

