Jaya Bachchan Memes Trend On Twitter After Rocky Aur Rani... New Song Dhindhora Baje Re Unveiled |

The makers of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt unveiled their new energetic song 'Dhindhora Baje Re'. The clip shows Alia and Ranveer dancing at a giant Durga Puja pandal. The duo is seen twinning in traditional red attires and showing their dance moves.

However, what grabbed the attention of netizens was Jaya Bachchan’s stern look throughout the song. Needless to say, it has generated hilarious memes and reactions on Twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Dhindhora Baje Re' is sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. This is the film's fourth track after 'Tum Kya Mile' 'What Jhumka' and 'Ve Kamleya'.

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer, Alia, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is set to hit the theatres on July 28.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

The movie promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur, and music.