 'Let Everybody Watch The Film': Alia Bhatt On Rocky Aur Rani... Cuts Suggested By CBFC
CBFC asked the producers to chop a few scenes containing abusive words and remove references to WB CM Mamata Banerjee

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 08:32 AM IST
Addressing reports of cuts proposed by the censor board in "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani", Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday said the makers of her upcoming film have made "some minor" changes respecting the CBFC's suggestions. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had reportedly asked the producers to chop a few scenes containing abusive words and remove references to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, including the dialogue 'Khela hobe' (Game on) -- the slogan of her party TMC during the 2021 Assembly elections.

Asked for her take on the cuts suggested by the CBFC, Alia said while they have made the changes desired by the board, the final film flows "seamlessly".

"There have been some minor cuts that have been asked by the board and we respect that completely and that has been coordinated but whatever cut (of 'Khela hobe') you're talking about is not the case.

"I think we should let everybody watch the film and not talk about what's been cut. The final cut (of the film) is seamlessly flowing regardless of these minor cuts," the actor told reporters here.

Alia was in the city to promote "Rocky Aur Rani..." along with her co-star Ranveer Singh.

Directed by Karan Johar and backed by Dharma Productions, the movie is slated to hit the screens Friday. It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, and Aamir Bashir.

