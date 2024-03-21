Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Is An Anti-Propaganda Film, Says Producer Anand Pandit

Swantantya Veer Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda in the titular role, hit the silver screens on March 22. In an exclusive conversation with Free Press Journal, producer of the film Anand Pandit spilled some beans about what went on during the making of the biopic, the controversies surrounding it, and more.

The veteran filmmaker says that he had been a voracious reader of stories about Savarkar since his childhood. "From my childhood, I read a lot of things about Savarkar and the way he was sidelined and the way injustice was done to him. Hence, I decided that I want to bring his story in front of the nation. Also, this film is not a part of the entertainment business for me. It's about my conviction about this gentleman," he explains.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar faced several hindrances and roadblocks during the film's shoot, firstly due to the COVID-19 lockdown, and then after Mahesh Manjrekar, who was supposed to direct the film, abandoned it, due to which Randeep himself had to pick the reigns up and turn director.

However, Pandit says that he was never unsure about whether the film will see the light of the day or not. "In life, you have to move on. As far as Mahesh ji is concerned, he is a great director. Unfortunately, his timings could not match with ours because he was doing Marathi Bigg Boss and other things. So even though he was very committed to the film, he could not help. That's why we decided that Randeep Hooda should direct the film, and I think he has done a fantastic job," he shares.

Gushing about Randeep, Pandit adds, "He is one of the finest actors. He goes directly into the mind and soul of a character, and very few actors in our industry can actually do that. When you see him in our film, you will feel that he is actually a replica of Savarkar. He is very committed or rather, I would say, a little over-committed to the character. And I love that about him -- his conviction about his acting."

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been a topic of discussion in the country ever since the film's trailer was released online, and Pandit feels that certain political parties have always tried to malign the image of the freedom fighter. "If we are making such a huge film, of course we will never make it on a coward person. This is kind of an anti-propaganda film. Certain sections of our political parties always try to diminish this gentleman to make sure that other people shine out. But it is not true. And that is why, we thought we had to come out with something about all these unsung heroes," he says.

He adds that a film on Savarkar was not made until now because filmmakers might be sceptical about the box office numbers. "Maybe people are afraid thinking about the box office or the commercial aspect involved. But Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a film which is beyond all these thoughts for me," he avers.

On a parting note, Pandit urged people to watch the film in theatres and learn about the lesser-known facts related to Savarkar's life. "We have put in our blood and sweat in this film just to make sure that today's generation knows the correct side of this history, and the way Savarkar sacrificed his entire life for our country. If we can manage to change the perception of even 5 per cent of people with this film, it will be a great service to Savarkar," he concludes.