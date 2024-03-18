Randeep Hooda Looks Unrecognisable Post 30 Kg Weight Loss For Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Shares Shocking Transformation Pic

Actor Randeep Hooda is all set to play the role of legendary freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in his upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, and he has gone to extreme lengths to look and play the part in the biopic. On Monday, he shocked netizens after he shared a photo from the sets of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in which he can be seen flaunting his drastic transformation.

Randeep took to his Instagram handle on Monday afternoon to share a mirror selfie in which he can be seen standing shirtless, showing off his body post a drastic weight loss transformation. He looked evidently undernourished in the picture, with frail limbs and an almost-visible rib cage.

"KAALA PAANI", he captioned the photo, along with the hashtags, "#SwatantryaVeerSavarkar #WhoKilledHisStory".

Read Also Randeep Hooda Unveils Rap The Savarkar Rage Ahead Of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar's Release

A day ago, Savarkar's grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, had revealed that Randeep had lost as much as 30 kg weight to look and feel like the late freedom fighter during his time at the cellular jail in Andaman. He also lauded the actor for his dedication towards the role and thanked him for portraying the story of the freedom fighter on the big screen.

Fans were in awe of the actor for his transformation and they hailed him for it. "Nailed it. Christian bale of Bollywood," a user commented, while another wrote, "This is giving me goosebumps.. people are going to cry out their souls out in theaters while watching this movie."

Read Also Ankita Lokhande Reveals Randeep Hooda Did NOT Want Her In Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

It is to be noted that this is not the first time that the actor has undergone such massive transformation for a movie. Earlier, he had lost and gained a lot of weight and had completely changed his look for the 2016 film, Sarbjit.

Meanwhile, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is all set to hit the silver screens on March 22, 2024.