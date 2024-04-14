 Randeep Hooda Thanks 'Unknown Men' For Shooting Sarabjit Singh's Killer Amir Sarfaraz In Lahore: 'Today Justice Has Been Served'
Randeep Hooda Thanks 'Unknown Men' For Shooting Sarabjit Singh's Killer Amir Sarfaraz In Lahore: 'Today Justice Has Been Served'

Randeep Hooda played the role of Sarabjit Singh in his biopic, Sarbjit.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 07:57 PM IST
On Sunday, Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, who was accused of killing Sarbjit Singh, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Lahore, Pakistan. Tamba was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants in the Islampura area and was rushed in critical condition to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the sources said.

Reacting to this, Randeep Hooda, who played the role of Sarabjit Singh in his biopic, Sarbjit took to his X and wrote, "KARMA. Thank you ‘Unknown Men’ 🙏💪Remembering my Sister Dalbir Kaur and sending love to Swapandeep and Poonam , today some justice to Martyr Sarabjit Singh has been served 🙏"

Sarbjit died on June 26, 2013, after being attacked for nearly a week by inmates, including Amir Tamba, inside the Kot Lakhpat jail. He was kept in the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for 23 years.

Meanwhile, Randeep won hearts for his performance in the Sarabjit Singh biopic Sarbjit, which was released in 2016. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Darshan Kumar and Richa Chadha, among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hooda was last seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film was based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarka and also featured Ankita Lokhande.

