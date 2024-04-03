 Randeep Hooda Reveals Not Getting Support From Bollywood During Extraction: 'Had Meatiest Roles In History But Nobody Said Anything'
Randeep Hooda starred opposite Chis Hemsworth in Hollywood film, 'Extraction.'

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 08:30 PM IST
Randeep Hooda, who was recently seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, recently expressed disappointment after he revealed not receiving support from the Bollywood industry during the release of his Hollywood film, Extraction, which starred Chis Hemsworth.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Hooda said he must have had one of the meatiest roles in history (for an Indian in Hollywood), but nobody in the industry said anything.

"But yes, sometimes a pat on the back is a good thing,” he said.

Further, he revealed that even during his latest film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which he also directed, he did not get any support.

"What support am I even supposed to ask for? Everybody’s busy with their own work. The industry isn’t some animal. It’s a large entity. I’m also a part of it. A lot of people guided me on this project, a lot of my old directors. So, I don’t understand what help I’m supposed to ask for. Am I supposed to ask for money? I would love for people to watch my movie, and to not get drowned by the political overtone that it has been assigned.”

He added that he has rarely approached people for work, and whenever he has, he sounded like a fraud to himself. 

