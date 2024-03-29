 'Had Financial Difficulties': Randeep Hooda Reveals Selling Father's Mumbai Properties To Fund Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Had Financial Difficulties': Randeep Hooda Reveals Selling Father's Mumbai Properties To Fund Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

'Had Financial Difficulties': Randeep Hooda Reveals Selling Father's Mumbai Properties To Fund Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda plays the lead in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which he also directed.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 03:13 PM IST
article-image

Randeep Hooda's latest film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which he also directed and acted in, was released a few days ago on March 22 and is based on the life journey of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The actor revealed that Swatantrya Veer Savarkar faced 'financial difficulties.' On the BeerBiceps podcast, he said that he wanted to release this film on August 15, 2023, later on January 26, 2024; however, it could not happen.

Read Also
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Review: Randeep Hooda’s Stellar Act Is The Highlight Of The Tiresome Film
article-image

The actor said that they faced difficulties as the team that was initially attached to the project didn’t have the intention to make a quality film and just wanted to make a movie.

"My father had saved up and bought two or three properties for me in Mumbai, I let go of them and put the money into the movie. I couldn’t stop. This film didn’t have anybody’s support," said Hooda.

Read Also
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Controversy: Mahesh Manjrekar Told Makers It's Either Randeep Hooda Or Him
article-image

Before Randeep, Mahesh Manjrekar was attached to the film as he was slated to direct Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, however, later, he decided to leave the project.

The film also stars Ankita Lokhande as Yamunabai Savarkar alongside Amit Sial, Chetan Swaroop, and Rajesh Khera, among others.

Read Also
Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose To Randeep Hooda: 'Refrain From Linking...
article-image
Read Also
Randeep Hooda Looks Unrecognisable Post 30 Kg Weight Loss For Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Shares...
article-image

On the 7th day of its release, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has earned Rs 11.35 crore in India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Por OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Por OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Woh Din Bhi Kya Din The OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Rohit Saraf's Film That Faced 11-Year...

Woh Din Bhi Kya Din The OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Rohit Saraf's Film That Faced 11-Year...

Who Was Amar Singh Chamkila? Know About The Legendary Punjabi Singer Played By Diljit Dosanjh In...

Who Was Amar Singh Chamkila? Know About The Legendary Punjabi Singer Played By Diljit Dosanjh In...

'Had Financial Difficulties': Randeep Hooda Reveals Selling Father's Mumbai Properties To Fund...

'Had Financial Difficulties': Randeep Hooda Reveals Selling Father's Mumbai Properties To Fund...

Super-Expensive Gifts By Stars To Their Kids: Raha's ₹250 Crore Bungalow, Taimur's ₹1 Crore Jeep...

Super-Expensive Gifts By Stars To Their Kids: Raha's ₹250 Crore Bungalow, Taimur's ₹1 Crore Jeep...