'Had Financial Difficulties': Randeep Hooda Reveals Selling Father's Mumbai Properties To Fund Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda's latest film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which he also directed and acted in, was released a few days ago on March 22 and is based on the life journey of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The actor revealed that Swatantrya Veer Savarkar faced 'financial difficulties.' On the BeerBiceps podcast, he said that he wanted to release this film on August 15, 2023, later on January 26, 2024; however, it could not happen.

The actor said that they faced difficulties as the team that was initially attached to the project didn’t have the intention to make a quality film and just wanted to make a movie.

"My father had saved up and bought two or three properties for me in Mumbai, I let go of them and put the money into the movie. I couldn’t stop. This film didn’t have anybody’s support," said Hooda.

Before Randeep, Mahesh Manjrekar was attached to the film as he was slated to direct Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, however, later, he decided to leave the project.

The film also stars Ankita Lokhande as Yamunabai Savarkar alongside Amit Sial, Chetan Swaroop, and Rajesh Khera, among others.

On the 7th day of its release, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has earned Rs 11.35 crore in India.