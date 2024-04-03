 Randeep Hooda Says Kangana Ranaut 'Unfairly Targeted' Alia Bhatt: 'It's Just Unbecoming'
Randeep stated that he had developed a spiritual bond with Alia during the shoot of their film, Highway

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who was recently seen in the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, stated how his Highway co-star Alia Bhatt was 'unfairly targeted' by actress Kangana Ranaut because the latter felt she did not get something from the industry. He also called it very 'unbecoming' of Kangana to behave in the way that she did.

During an interview, Randeep said that he spiritually connected with Alia during the shoot of Highway and that he knows for a fact that she has always tried to do new things in her career and upskill herself. "I stood up for Alia genuinely because she was unfairly targeted (by Kangana Ranaut)," he said.

"To target your fellow actors or your colleagues or your fraternity over things that you feel you did not get, even though I think you did get a lot from this industry, it’s just unbecoming," he added.

Randeep also mentioned that he never gave much thought before supporting Alia because he knows she has been trying to do something new with every project.

article-image

Back in 2019, Kangana had called Alia a "snappy moohphat girl" for her role in Gully Boy, which bagged several awards post its release. She had also called her work "mediocre" and had stated that such work should not be pampered or encouraged.

Alia had then responded to Kangana's jibe stating that she respected her opinion. "I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I’d just like to focus on my work," she had said.

article-image

Randeep had then tweeted praising Alia that he was glad he was not letting the opinion of others affect her.

