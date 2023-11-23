Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram's Wedding Date Revealed, To Skip Designer Outfits: Report | Photo Via Instagram

Wedding bells are on for Randeep Hooda and his long-time girlfriend, Lin Laishram, as they are all set to tie the knot. The couple will get married in Manipur on November 29, 2023, in an intimate ceremony, according to a report in ETimes.

Further, the report stated that Randeep and Lin's wedding is going to be traditional with all the customs and rituals which will be followed to the T. The two will not be wearing designer outfits for their wedding, instead they will don traditional Manipuri wedding trousseau.

"Their wedding would be sans filmy tadka. From Manipuri food to Manipuri singers, the wedding will be hailing the culture of the state," concluded the report.

Reportedly, their wedding festivities will begin in the afternoon and be extended until the evening. Randeep and Lin are expected to jet off to Manipur this weekend.

Randeep and Lin's wedding will have only close friends and family. The couple will reportedly also throw a fancy reception for their colleagues from the movie business in December in Mumbai.

The duo has never spoken about their relationship in public. On Randeep's birthday, Lin shared a love-filled post for him: "Happy birthday my hot fudge," the actress wrote.

In 2020, Randeep made his relationship Instagram official with Lin by sharing a picture with his ladylove on Diwali.