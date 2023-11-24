Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram To Have Mahabharata-Themed Wedding In Manipur; Couple To Host Reception In Mumbai Later

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram | Instagram

Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are all set to take their relationship to the next level. Randeep and Lin have been dating each other for several years and if media reports are to be believed, the actors will tie the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members on November 29 in Manipur.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the couple has planned a mythology-themed wedding, borrowing an idea from the Mahabharata. One of the five Pandava brothers, Arjuna, visited Manipura and married Chitrangada, the princess of the kingdom and that's the theme of Randeep and Lin's wedding.

The report further stated that Randeep wants to start the new chapter of his life at a place from where his lady love is.

It has also been said that the couple will not be wearing designer outfits for their wedding, instead they will don traditional Manipuri wedding trousseau.

Their traditional wedding will be followed by a reception in Mumbai. However, the date for reception is not fixed yet. Reportedly, the couple will officially announce their wedding once it is done.

Randeep and Lin have chosen to keep their relationship private, despite occasional hints on social media. Besides being an actress, Lin is also a model and businesswoman from Manipur.

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2022 after Randeep posted pictures from his Diwali celebrations. In the visuals, the two were seen happily posing with a thali of diyas in their hands. Both of them are seen dressed in traditional outfits. Randeep wrote in the caption, "Love and light to all around the world."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep will be seen next in the drama, Unfair & Lovely, with Ileana D'Cruz in the lead. He also has Swatantra Veer Savarkar, which is based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Randeep has also directed the film. Apart from that, the actor has Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva in his pipeline.

On the other hand, Lin was last seen in Jaane Jaan with Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film released on an OTT platform. Lin has also been a part of films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Rangoon and Axone among others.