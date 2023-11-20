Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Enjoy Lunch Date In Mumbai Ahead Of Wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 20, 2023
On November 20, Randeep Hooda and his soon-to-be wife Lin Laishram were spotted in Mumbai together.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
It has been reported that Randeep Hooda is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend Lin Laishram by the end of November.
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram will tie the knot in the presence of only their close friends and family members.
Ahead of their wedding, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram stepped out for a romatic lunch date in Bandra, Mumbai.
For the lunch date, Randeep Hooda wore a shirt, Lin, on the other hand, donned a green jumpsuit.
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram confirmed their relationship in 2022 after the Sarbjit actor posted pictures from his Diwali celebrations.
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding rituals will not take place in Mumbai. The couple will officially announce their wedding once it is done.
Thanks For Reading!