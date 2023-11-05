Who Is Lin Laishram? Know All About Randeep Hooda's Girlfriend

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 05, 2023
There are reported doing rounds that Randeep Hooda and his girlfriend Lin Laishram are all set to tie the knot in November 2023.
Photo Via Instagram
Amid the wedding news, many must be wondering who is Lin Laishram, Randeep Hooda's ladylove. Let's find out who she is.
Randeep Hooda's girlfriend Lin Laishram model, actress and businesswoman from Manipur.
Lin Laishram recently starred in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, in which she played the role of Prema. The film starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.
Lin Laishram has also starred in movies like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon and Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola.
The couple confirmed their relationship in 2022 after Randeep Hooda posted pictures from his Diwali celebrations on his social media.
Lin Laishram is the first model from Manipur to wear a swimsuit on national television, which created controversy in her hometown.
Lin Laishram participated in the reality TV show Kingfisher Calendar Girl where she won many hearts.
Lin Laishram has studied at New York Stella Adler in the Art of Acting School. She also performed in Bombay’s famous theatres.