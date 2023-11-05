Randeep Hooda To Marry Girlfriend Lin Laishram In November 2023; Details Inside

Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are all set to tie the knot in November 2023. While the couple has remained tightlipped about their relationship, it has been reported that they will get married by the end of this month.

According to a report in Bombay Times, Randeep and Lin will tie the knot in the presence of only their close friends and family members. The wedding rituals will not take place in Mumbai. Reportedly, the couple will officially announce their wedding once it is done.

Randeep and Lin have chosen to keep their relationship private, despite occasional hints on social media. Besides being an actress, Lin is also a model and businesswoman from Manipur.

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2022 after Randeep posted pictures from his Diwali celebrations. In the visuals, the two are seen happily posing with a thali of diyas in their hands. Both of them are seen dressed in traditional outfits. Randeep wrote in the caption, "Love and light to all around the world."

A couple of years back, Lin wished Randeep a happy birthday on her social media and wrote, "Happy birthday to the man who inspires me to read Manto everyday. Happy birthday Meri jaan @randeephooda."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep will be seen next in the drama, Unfair & Lovely, with Ileana D'Cruz in the lead. He also has Swatantra Veer Savarkar, which is based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He has also directed the film. Apart from that, Randeep has Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva in his pipeline.

On the other hand, Lin was last seen in Jaane Jaan with Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film released on an OTT platform. Lin has also been a part of films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Rangoon and Axone among others.