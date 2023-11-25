Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Share Wedding Invite: 'A Date With Destiny' (PHOTO) | Photo Via Instagram

On November 25, Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram handle to announce his wedding date with Lin Laishram. The duo are all set to tied the knot on November 29 in Manipur.

The wedding invite reads as: "A DATE WITH DESTINY 29.11.2023. Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends."

"We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th Of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. IN LOVE AND LIGHT," said the invite.

Check it out: