 'Take A Bow': Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other Celebs Celebrate India's Historic Win Over Australia To Enter Women's World Cup Final
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Take A Bow': Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other Celebs Celebrate India's Historic Win Over Australia To Enter Women's World Cup Final

'Take A Bow': Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other Celebs Celebrate India's Historic Win Over Australia To Enter Women's World Cup Final

India’s women’s cricket team entered the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final after a thrilling five-wicket win over Australia. Celebrities cheered the victory on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Girls can do it all… Well done, Team India," while Alia Bhatt said, "What a team!!" Arjun Rampal added, "Salute our girls. You are champions already."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
article-image

India’s women’s cricket team stormed into the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 with a thrilling five-wicket victory over defending champions Australia. Soon after, several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishab Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Suniel Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee, and Arjun Rampal, among others, celebrated India’s historic win, cheering for the team on social media.

Check out how celebrities reacted:

Kareena Kapoor shared on social media, "And like I said, girls can do it all. With grit and determination... Well done, Team India... on the finals, my girls (sic)." Uploaded a photo of Jemimah Rodrigues, Kareena added "Take a bow, fantabulous Jemimah @jemimahrodrigues (star and red heart emojis)."

Alia Bhatt wrote, "Our women in blue did it again. What a match, what a team!!"

FPJ Shorts
‘Peace Of Mind Over Paycheck’: Viral Post Comparing Government Jobs And Corporate Life Sparks Online Debate
‘Peace Of Mind Over Paycheck’: Viral Post Comparing Government Jobs And Corporate Life Sparks Online Debate
Versova–Bhayander To Uttan–Virar: How New Coastal Roads Will Boost Connectivity & Transform Mumbai Travel
Versova–Bhayander To Uttan–Virar: How New Coastal Roads Will Boost Connectivity & Transform Mumbai Travel
M S Dhoni-Backed Finbud Financial Services Fixes Price Band For ₹71.6 Crore Initial Share Sale
M S Dhoni-Backed Finbud Financial Services Fixes Price Band For ₹71.6 Crore Initial Share Sale
'As If She Owns This Plane': Air India Passenger's X Post Showing Co-Traveller Putting Legs On Food Tray Sparks Debate About Civic Sense
'As If She Owns This Plane': Air India Passenger's X Post Showing Co-Traveller Putting Legs On Food Tray Sparks Debate About Civic Sense

Varun Dhawan also penned on his Instagram Stories, "My hero."

Rishab Shetty tweeted, "What a moment for India! Our women's team @BCCIWomen storms into the ICC #WomensWorldCup2025 Final with a thrilling win over Australia! A stunning display of determination, unity, and brilliance on the field. Take a bow, @JemiRodrigues, that century was pure class!"

Suniel Shetty added, "339 ... Against Australia !!! That was a biigg total to chase. But the belief was bigger. Jemimah's unbeaten ton and India's fearless chase - pure magic! Team India into the finals, with fire and belief."

Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "One step closer!!! Well played." He also added, "Thank you @jemimahrodrigues, one of the greatest batting displays in the history of cricket."

Arjun Rampal's post read, "Not every day you witness a chase like this. What a great moment for Women's cricket. What emotion. What an epic. Salute our girls. You are champions already. Take a bow #jemimahrodrigues. Prayers for the finals has already begun more than a billion hearts you girls have won. #jemimahrodrigues #iccwomensworldcup2025."

Manoj Bajpayee shared "Kamaal kar diya! (fire emoji) ???? Into the finals! Pure heart, grit and class from our women in blue. Chasing 339, the highest in women's ODI history. A moment that lifts the game and pushes women's cricket forward in a big way. Hats off to the entire team, and especially @jemimahrodrigues for that calm century under pressure. Well led by captain @imharmanpreet_kaur, with solid support from @richa9105, @officialdeeptisharma & @amanojotkaur in key moments. Proud of team India. Wishing them the best of luck for the finals! (blue heart emoji),"

India will clash with South Africa in the final on Sunday, November 2 , in Navi Mumbai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Roi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg's Fans Cry; Man Carries 90-Year-old Woman To Theatre - Watch Videos

Roi Roi Binale: Zubeen Garg's Fans Cry; Man Carries 90-Year-old Woman To Theatre - Watch Videos

'Mujhe Gaali Mat Dijiye': Bigg Boss Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh Clarifies He Didn't Eliminate Baseer...

'Mujhe Gaali Mat Dijiye': Bigg Boss Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh Clarifies He Didn't Eliminate Baseer...

OTT Releases This Week: Kantara: Chapter 1 To The Witcher Season 4, Check The List Of Films & Shows...

OTT Releases This Week: Kantara: Chapter 1 To The Witcher Season 4, Check The List Of Films & Shows...

'Take A Bow': Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other Celebs Celebrate India's Historic Win Over...

'Take A Bow': Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other Celebs Celebrate India's Historic Win Over...

'Ghante Ka Badshah...': Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Most Relatable Character from Bads Of Bollywood,...

'Ghante Ka Badshah...': Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Most Relatable Character from Bads Of Bollywood,...