'Take A Bow': Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other Celebs Celebrate India's Historic Win Over Australia To Enter Women's World Cup Final

India’s women’s cricket team stormed into the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 with a thrilling five-wicket victory over defending champions Australia. Soon after, several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishab Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Suniel Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee, and Arjun Rampal, among others, celebrated India’s historic win, cheering for the team on social media.

Check out how celebrities reacted:

Kareena Kapoor shared on social media, "And like I said, girls can do it all. With grit and determination... Well done, Team India... on the finals, my girls (sic)." Uploaded a photo of Jemimah Rodrigues, Kareena added "Take a bow, fantabulous Jemimah @jemimahrodrigues (star and red heart emojis)."

Alia Bhatt wrote, "Our women in blue did it again. What a match, what a team!!"

Varun Dhawan also penned on his Instagram Stories, "My hero."

Rishab Shetty tweeted, "What a moment for India! Our women's team @BCCIWomen storms into the ICC #WomensWorldCup2025 Final with a thrilling win over Australia! A stunning display of determination, unity, and brilliance on the field. Take a bow, @JemiRodrigues, that century was pure class!"

Suniel Shetty added, "339 ... Against Australia !!! That was a biigg total to chase. But the belief was bigger. Jemimah's unbeaten ton and India's fearless chase - pure magic! Team India into the finals, with fire and belief."

Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "One step closer!!! Well played." He also added, "Thank you @jemimahrodrigues, one of the greatest batting displays in the history of cricket."

Arjun Rampal's post read, "Not every day you witness a chase like this. What a great moment for Women's cricket. What emotion. What an epic. Salute our girls. You are champions already. Take a bow #jemimahrodrigues. Prayers for the finals has already begun more than a billion hearts you girls have won. #jemimahrodrigues #iccwomensworldcup2025."

Manoj Bajpayee shared "Kamaal kar diya! (fire emoji) ???? Into the finals! Pure heart, grit and class from our women in blue. Chasing 339, the highest in women's ODI history. A moment that lifts the game and pushes women's cricket forward in a big way. Hats off to the entire team, and especially @jemimahrodrigues for that calm century under pressure. Well led by captain @imharmanpreet_kaur, with solid support from @richa9105, @officialdeeptisharma & @amanojotkaur in key moments. Proud of team India. Wishing them the best of luck for the finals! (blue heart emoji),"

India will clash with South Africa in the final on Sunday, November 2 , in Navi Mumbai.