 Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar To Rishab Shetty's Kantara: List Of Films To Premiere At IFFI 2024 In Goa
Imtiaz Ali's "Rockstar", SS Rajamouli's "RRR" and Mani Ratnam's "Ponniyin Selvan" are some of the movies that will be shown at two inflatable theatres during the 55th IFFI. The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) have partnered with Picturetime to screen movies during the annual film gala, slated to take place from November 20 to 28 in Goa.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
article-image

These films and many others will also be shown across north and south goa through Picturetime Digiplex, a mobile theatre company.

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) have partnered with Picturetime to screen movies during the annual film gala, slated to take place from November 20 to 28 in Goa.

article-image

With a seating capacity of 120 per screen, the inflatable theatres will also showcase Pa. Ranjith's latest action adventure "Thangalaan" and "The Vaccine War" by Vivek Agnihotri.

The inflatable theatres will also screen movies that competed in the festival's main competition, the Indian Panorama section, such as Malayalam drama "Aattam", Bengali drama "Aparajito", based on the making of the Satyajit Ray classic "Pather Panchali", Avinash Arun's "Three of Us", Rishab Shetty's "Kantara" and Adivi Sesh's "Major".

From the Indian classic, the company will hold screenings of Ray's "Agantuk", Kundan Shah's "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", "Guide" featuring Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman, Ketan Mehta's "Mirch Masala", Raj Kapoor's "Bobby", and Anup Singh's "Qissa", starring late Irrfan Khan.

Sushil Chaudhary, Founder and CEO PicturetimeDigiplex, said the company has a firm belief in making the big screen experience accessible and affordable to everyone. "This year at IFFI, our two inflatable theatres will not only give delegates an immersive cinematic experience but will also ensure that locals in Goa-beyond the main venues-can engage with world-class cinema through our traveling open-air screen," Chaudhary said in a statement.

article-image

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in collaboration with the NFDC and ESG, will host the 55th edition of the festival.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

