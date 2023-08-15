Rana Daggubati Apologises To Sonam Kapoor For His Remark Of ‘Wasting Time On Sets’ - Here’s What Happened |

Actor Dulquer Salmaan made his Bollywood debut alongside Sonam Kapoor in 2019 with The Zoya Factor. He is currently gearing up for the release of his Malayalam film King of Kotha. One of the promotional events for the same was attended by his close friend and Baahubali star Rana Daggubati. The superstar recalled how he had to scold producers of Salmaan's film after a lead Bollywood actress wasted time on sets.

He said, “Dulquer was my junior at acting school. We became friends there. He is a very polite person. He’s doing a Hindi movie and the producers are my friends. The shoot was happening near my house. I went there to meet Dulquer. While he was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots’ quality, frustrating those on set. Despite the disruptions caused by the situation, Dulquer remained patient and understanding, defusing tension and maintaining a harmonious environment.”

As netizens speculated that his remarks were meant for Sonam, Rana issued a clarification. He wrote, “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted. I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding."

The Zoya Factor was based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name and also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a pivotal role. The novel revolves around a Rajput girl -- Zoya Singh Solanki, an executive in an advertising agency, who meets the Indian Cricket Team as part of a project. Following an interesting turn of events, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. It has been directed by Abhishek Sharma.

