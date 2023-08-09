Dulquer Salmaan Postpones King Of Kotha Trailer After Filmmaker Siddique's Death |

Noted Malayalam filmmaker Siddique breathed his last on Tuesday at a hospital in Kochi. He was admitted to Amrita Hospital with chronic liver disease and bronchopneumonia and passed away while undergoing treatment. He was 69. Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who had announced the release of his upcoming film 'King of Kotha' trailer on August 9, has now postponed it following Siddique’s demise.

Dulquer's Wayfarer Films took to Twitter and shared an official statement that read, "Due to the demise of director Siddique, the launch of KOK trailer has been postponed."

Earlier Dulquer also took to social media and paid tribute. He wrote, “The gentlest soul. The kindest human. A gifted writer/director. The most incredible humor hiding behind his soft demeanour. He gave us some of the most iconic films. Part of our pop culture and referred to in our everyday conversations. This is an immeasurable loss. Prayers and strength to Siddique Sir’s family and loved ones.”

The statement shared by ANI about Siddique’s death quoting a doctor at the hospital read, "He was put on a ventilator for respiratory failure and his condition improved with medical management. He was taken off the ventilator and was on supplemental oxygen therapy. While on treatment, he had a massive heart attack while undergoing treatment in the hospital and underwent emergency angioplasty. He was placed on ECMO support due to cardiogenic shock and respiratory failure. He developed multiorgan dysfunction with clinical deterioration and was declared dead on August 8, at 9.10 pm."

Back in June, Dulquer Salmaan unveiled the teaser of the film. It depicted how King a.k.a Dulquer returns to save the people of Kotha and their land from the wicked ones. He is seen in an action-packed avatar.

It also stars Shabeer as Kannan, actor Prasanna as Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi as Tara, Nyla Usha as Manju, Cheman Vinod as Ranjit, Gokul Suresh as Tony, Shammi Thilakan as Ravi, Shanthi Krishna as Malathi, actor Saran as Jinu, and Anikha Surendharan as Rithu.

Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film is scheduled for a festive release on Onam this year. The Pan India film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Besides Malayalam, Siddique also directed Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. He helmed Salman Khan's Bodyguard, which also had Kareena Kapoor Khan.

