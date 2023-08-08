Bodyguard Director Siddique Dies In Kochi After Suffering Heart Attack; He Was 63

Renowned director-cum-screenwriter, Siddique, breathed his last on Tuesday evening at the age of 63. Siddique passed away around 9 pm while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi.

His demise follows a heart attack that struck him on Monday, leaving a void in the hearts of the Malayalam film fraternity and his countless admirers.

INDUSTRY INSIDERS CONFIRM NEWS OF HIS DEMISE

Leading members of the Malayalam film industry, including director B Unnikrishnan, confirmed Siddique's passing at 09:15 pm.

The versatile filmmaker had been battling pneumonia and a liver ailment, which had taken a toll on his health in recent times.

SIDDIQUE'S JOURNEY IN INDIAN CINEMA

Siddique's journey in the world of cinema began as a mimicry artiste, but it was his directorial debut with the comedy thriller 'Ramji Rao Speaking' in 1989 that truly marked his entry into the hearts of moviegoers.

Collaborating with actor Lal, their partnership led to a series of blockbusters that included 'In Harihar Nagar' (1990), 'Godfather' (1991), 'Vietnam Colony' (1992), and 'Kabooliwala' (1994). Despite parting ways in the 1990s, Siddique continued his solo directorial endeavors, while Lal pursued acting and production.

The acclaimed filmmaker's legacy boasts a diverse range of cinematic gems. His directorial prowess was evident in the evergreen drama 'Friends' (1999), featuring a stellar cast including Jayaram, Mukesh, and Sreenivasan.

This movie was later remade in Tamil, marking Siddique's debut in the Tamil industry. In 2010, 'Bodyguard', a romantic comedy helmed by Siddique, emerged as a major box office hit.

The film's success paved the way for its remakes in Hindi and Tamil, with Salman Khan and Vijay taking on the lead roles respectively.

Siddique's creative brilliance extended to movies like 'Pappan Priyappetta Pappan', 'Bhaskar Oru Rascal', 'Chronic Bachelor', 'Mannar Mathai Speaking', 'Hitler', 'King Liar', 'Ayal Kadha Ezhuthukayanu', 'Fukri', and 'Big Brother', among others. His contributions reached beyond directing, as he made cameo appearances in certain films and graced television reality shows with his presence.

Siddique's personal life was characterized by his marriage to Sajitha, and the couple was blessed with three children

