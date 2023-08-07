Bodyguard Director Siddique Suffers Heart Attack, Hospitalised In Critical Condition

Malayalam filmmaker and screenwriter Siddique has been hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack on Monday (August 7). According to media reports, his condition is critical.

The 63-year-old director is currently receiving treatment at Amrita Hospital in Kochi. Reports also claim that Siddique was already undergoing treatment for pneumonia and liver disease.

Reportedly, the filmmaker is currently receiving support through an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine.

Read Also Tamil Actress Sindhu Dies At 44 After Running Out Of Money For Breast Cancer Treatment

Siddique has been associated with the Malayalam film industry since three decades and has directed several successful and popular films known for their entertaining and family-oriented themes.

He made his directorial debut with Ramji Rao Speaking and some of his notable films are Godfather, Kabooliwala, Hitler, Friends, Vietnam Colony, Big Brother and Ladies and Gentleman among others.

He also directed Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 2011 film Bodyguard.

During his initial days in the film industry, Siddique also acted in films like Poovinu Puthiya Poonthennal, Varsham 16 and Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu. He also produced Arbaaz Khan and Mohanlal's 2020 film Big Brother.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)